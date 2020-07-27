In line with its strategy of expanding the budget smartphone portfolio in the Indian market, Samsung has today launched a new device — Samsung Galaxy M01 Core. The launch comes just days after the company released the Galaxy M01s in the market.

It features a 5.3-inch HD+ LCD display with 1480 x 720 pixels screen resolution with Infinity-V notch on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek MT6739 octa-core processor.

The device comes in two memory variants — 1 GB RAM with 16 GB internal storage and 2 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage. It also has a microSD card which enables storage expansion up to 512 GB.

As for the camera department, the smartphone features an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the back and a 5-megapixel snapper on the front for taking selfies and video calling. Being an entry-level smartphone, it is running the Android 10 Go Edition operating system and is powered by a 3000 mAh battery.

In related news, Samsung has regained the second position in the Indian smartphone market in Q2 2020, which the company had lost to Vivo in the first quarter of this year. On top of that, the company is also closing the gap with Xiaomi to become the leading smartphone brand in India.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core Specifications

Display: 5.3-inch HD+ LCD Infinity-V display with 720 × 1480 pixels resolution

5.3-inch HD+ LCD Infinity-V display with 720 × 1480 pixels resolution CPU: MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor

MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor GPU: PowerVR Rogue GE8100

PowerVR Rogue GE8100 RAM: 1/2 GB

1/2 GB Storage: 16/32 GB internal storage; expandable up to 512 GB

16/32 GB internal storage; expandable up to 512 GB OS: Android 10 Go Edition

Android 10 Go Edition Rear Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture

8 MP with f/2.2 aperture Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.4 aperture

5 MP with f/2.4 aperture Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS Colors: Black, Blue, Red

Black, Blue, Red Battery: 3000 mAh

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core Pricing and Availability details in India