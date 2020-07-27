Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 charges battery up to 50% in just five minutes

While the charging speed for the wireless charging technology has been increasing, one of the most efficient method to charge your smartphone remains wired charging. Among several methods, one of the most popular is Qualcomm’s Quick Charge technology.

Now, the Quick Charge is also getting a major boost with the introduction of the next-generation technology — Qualcomm Quick Charge 5. The company says that this new method can charge the phone’s battery up to 50 percent in just five minutes.

Qualcomm further claims that a 4500 mAh battery can be fully charged within 15 minutes, which is quite impressive. This new technology will make its way to the smartphones powered by SD865 and SD865+ SoCs, in the third quarter of this year.

Apart from faster charging speed, the company claims that this new method is up to “70 percent more efficient” compared to the previous-generation Quick Charge 4 and will run 10-degree Celsius cooler.

It also comes with several protective features. Qualcomm says that it has eight levels of voltage protection, three levels of current protection, three levels of thermal protection and three levels of timer protection.

Although the Quick Charge 5 will be rolled out to device powered by the Snapdragon 800-series flagship chipset, the company says that the feature will also be made available to devices powered by Snapdragon 700- and 600-series phones later.

The announcement of Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 comes just days after Chinese companies like iQOO, OPPO, and Realme launched their 125W fast charging technology, which will soon make its way to smartphones.