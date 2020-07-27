Black Shark 3S gaming smartphone to launch on 31st July

Black Shark 3 gaming smartphone was launched in March this year and now, the company has confirmed that the Black Shark 3S will be made official on 31st July, starting with the Chinese market.

We expect the smartphone to have the same design as the Black Shark 3 but comes with updated internals. The device could come powered by the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC.

The Black Shark 3S could feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 20:9 120Hz AMOLED display from Samsung, with a 270Hz touch sampling rate and MEMC 3.0 motion compensation technology.

Reports also indicate that the phone could have upgraded camera configuration, along with new liquid-cooling technology and some other internal changes. The company has also partnered with Tencent games for game optimizations.

For those who are unaware, the Black Shark 3 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. Powered by SD865 SoC, it packs up to 12 GB of RAM and 2656 GB of internal storage.

There’s a 16 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP triple-rear camera and a 20 MP front-facing snapper. It runs Android 10-based Joy UI and is powered by a 4,720mAh battery that supports 65W rapid charging.

