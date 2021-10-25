Samsung’s latest entrant in the mid-range segment is the Samsung Galaxy M52 5Gsmartphone which comes under the Galaxy M Series and it’s the successor to the last year’s Samsung Galaxy M51. With its 120 Hz Super AMOLED Plus screen, a slim form factor, and powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G seems worthy in its class. But that’s not all, it has Samsung’s One UI 3.1 packs a lot of features in addition to Android 11’s native features. Here are the top Samsung Galaxy M52 5G tips, tricks, quick shortcuts, and features that you should know.

1) Hide Apps From App Drawer/Homescreen

So, you want to hide apps from people whom you hand over the phone, it’s possible if you own a Samsung smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G with One UI 3.1 has a useful option in the App drawer for hiding apps. Hiding apps from the app drawer or the Homescreen can be extremely handy if you want to hide apps from kids or people whom you don’t want to share your apps list, nobody can find the app you have installed on the phone.

To hide apps, head over to Homescreen settings from the Homescreen or the app drawer by tapping the three dots in the top right corner. Now, find the option Hide Apps and choose the apps that you want to hide from the list. Tap Done and that’s it, now the chosen apps are hidden from the list.

2) Palm Swipe To Capture

The Palm Swipe gesture is a feature that remains noble in all Samsung smartphones and this is one of the great features that you will find in Samsung phones. With its OneUI 3.1 interface, you will be able to use the Plam Swipe To Capture feature which helps you to capture screenshots using your palm. It lets you take screenshots by swiping your palm on the screen.

To take screenshots using the Palm Swipe method, turn on the feature under the Settings -> Advanced features -> Motion and gestures -> Palm swipe to capture and hit the slider. This feature might be turned on by default.

Capturing screenshots using the power key and the volume down key is by far the most common way, but this is something unique, try it and see.

3) Run Dual Apps Of Same Kind

Why buy another smartphone if you all want is to run a second WhatsApp? Or any other app with a separate account? The Dual Messenger feature on the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is one of the handy features that you can make use of. With Dual Messenger, you can create a clone of a specific app and use two apps (the original and the cloned one), both simultaneously, for different accounts.

Whether you are using WhatsApp, Facebook, or any other app that is supported by the Dual Messenger feature, you will have the access to its cloned instance which can be further used for another account.

To access the Dual Messenger, head to the Settings -> Advanced Features -> Dual Messenger and choose the apps you want to clone. Once cloned, you will see a clone on the Homescreen and app drawer with a small icon to identify as a clone.

4) Launch Camera Quickly

There are a number of features you will find in the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, and a few of them are very quick and handy. Shortcuts like opening the camera quickly is really handy when you want to instantly open the camera without unlocking the phone. All you need is to press the power button twice to open the camera without unlocking the phone, this will save your time and give you instant access to the phone’s camera. This feature is turned on by default in the One UI 3.1 interface.

5) Make Use Of Dark Mode

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G’s primary features include the Super AMOLED Plus display that carries a 120 Hz refresh rate and it’s stunning and appears to be high quality in its segment. And since it’s an AMOLED screen, things like Dark Mode works really well, the Dark mode is one of those essential features on a smartphone that helps you to ease your eyes during the night or low ambient lights. Try it on your Samsung Galaxy M52 5G smartphone.

The Dark mode turns your smartphone interface into a dark theme, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G offers you a dark mode shortcut in the notification panel. You just need to hit the Dark Mode shortcut in the panel to activate it or you can head towards the Display Settings and turn on the Dark theme option.

In addition, the Dark Mode can be useful for battery saving, the black background won’t light up the pixels in the dark mode, and therefore, saves the power.

6) Hide Albums In Gallery

Tried to hide albums in the Photo Gallery? If you have used some third-party apps to hide the photos and videos, you don’t need them, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G offers a built-in tool to hide the media. If you have photos and videos that you want to keep away from the prying eyes, you have the option to hide the Albums that contain your important photos and videos.

To hide the Albums in the Gallery, you need to enter the Gallery app and tap the three dots on the top right corner, select Hide or unhide albums, choose the desired albums, you are done. Now back check the Gallery, you won’t be able to find the Albums that you have hidden. The next time someone opens the Gallery, the Albums won’t appear, another handy feature, isn’t it?

7) Recover Deleted Photos/Videos

When you delete photos and videos from your phone, you aren’t likely to bring them back if you want to. But what if I tell you that you can! You can simply bring back a photo or a video you’ve accidentally or purposely deleted by a cool feature inside the Gallery on your Samsung smartphone. Curious, right?

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G allows you to restore the photos as well as videos once you have deleted them with this one feature called Recycle bin. You might be using it on desktops or laptops, it’s very similar. The Gallery app offers you a Recycle bin that will keep the deleted files when you accidentally delete them.

To access the Recycle bin, tap the three lines in the Gallery app at the bottom right corner and select the Recycle Bin. You will find all the deleted media here, choose the ones you want to restore.

Note: All deleted media will be stored in the Recycle Bin for 30 days only.

8) Add Watermark To Photos

Adding a watermark to the photos can be great if you want to identify the device from which the photos are taken, or you are just a photographer who wants a signature on the photo.

To add a watermark on the photos, all you need is to go to the Camera Settings and swipe to the bottom, tap on the Watermark, and customize your signature. Now click photos, you will see a watermark at the bottom of an image.

9) Flashlight Notifications

Flashlight notifications are useful when you are in noisy places and in a dark environment, or in a movie theatre, it can let you notify about calls and messages by quickly flashing the camera LED. Enable Flashlight notifications by going to the Settings -> Accessibility -> Advanced settings -> Flashlight notification. Turn on the Camera flash and Screen flash.

10) Make Use Of One-Handed Mode

It’s not always easy to navigate a smartphone or use the phone with one hand, the One-handed mode lets you use the phone with one hand easily. The screen shrinks smaller so that your thumb can access all the corners of the screen.

To turn on the one-handed mode, go to the Settings -> Advanced features -> One-handed mode, and enable the slider. You have two options to use the feature, either by a gesture or the Home button shortcut. To use the gesture, swipe down in the center of the bottom edge of the screen or double-tap the Home button to enter the One-handed mode.

That was all about the top Samsung Galaxy M52 5G tips and tricks and about the One UI 3.1 features. Check out the unboxing, hands-on and first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G on our YouTube channel.