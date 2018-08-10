Here’s when Samsung could launch the Galaxy Note9 in India

South Korean tech giant Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note9 at its Unpacked event in New York. The Galaxy Note9 will go on sale in the US from August 24, but, Samsung hasn’t revealed when it will launch the Note9 in India. However, Galaxy Note9’s India launch date may just have been revealed by Samsung’s advertise on Google.

An official advertise from Samsung India on Google has been spotted which says that the Galaxy Note9 will be launched in India on August 22. The advertisement is titled “Next Note arriving in India | watch the India launch event” with a link to webcast where you will be able to live stream the India launch. The link returns error by displaying message that says “The page you requested is not available”. But, we believe it will go live soon, probably as we inch closer to August 22.

There’s no confirmation from Samsung India yet regarding the launch of Galaxy Note9 on August 22 in India, hence, we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt.

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 is successor to last year’s Note8. It sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display that has resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels. The phablet comes in two variants – one powered by Snapdragon 845 and the other powered by Exynos 9810. The Snapdragon variant will be sold in the US whereas the Exynos variant will be sold in rest of the markets. You can check out full specs of the Galaxy Note9 down below.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 Specifications

Snapdragon 845 SoC or Exynos 9810 SoC (depending on the region) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.4-inch Quad-HD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 516 ppi pixel density and Gorilla Glass

12 MP Super Speed Dual Pixel (wide-angle lens, 1.4 µm pixel size, variable aperture: f1.5/f2.4, OIS) + 12 MP (telephoto lens, 1.0 µm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture, OIS) with 2x Optical Zoom, up to 10x Digital Zoom, Scene Optimizer, Flaw Detection, Live Focus, AR Emoji, 960 FPS, Super Slow-Mo, HDR and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.7 aperture

128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 512 GB (with 8 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Dual Hybrid (depending on the region) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Fingerprint Scanner, Intelligent Scan (Face Unlock + Iris Scanning), Water Carbon Cooling, IP68 dust and water resistance, Heart Rate Monitor, Bixby Vision, AKG-tuned Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Samsung Knox, Samsung Dex, Bluetooth-enabled S Pen Colors: Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple, Midnight Black, Metallic Copper

The 128 GB variant is priced at $999.99 in the US, whereas the 512 GB variant is priced at $1249.99. This translates to around ₹68,945 and ₹86,810 according to the current exchange rates for the 128 GB and 512 GB variants respectively. Well, it remains to be seen how much the Galaxy Note9 will be priced in India.

