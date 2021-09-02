Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to reportedly launch on October 29

Samsung usually launches an FE-suffix variant of its flagship Galaxy S-series smartphone and continuing the trend, the South Korean giant is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pretty soon.

Recently, it was reported that the Galaxy S21 FE could be launched on 8th September but a new report from Jon Prosser of FrontPage Tech refutes that and claims that the device will be launched in October.

The report adds that the smartphone is expected to be made available for pre-orders from 20th October and could go on sale from 29th October. However, it adds that the date of the official announcement from Samsung is not yet known.

Earlier, there were reports about Samsung not planning to launch the Galaxy S21 FE but it turned out to be untrue. After that, there have been a few reports indicating that the phone’s launch is getting delayed because of the chip shortage issues.

Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with a 6.4-inch 120Hz FHD+ Super AMOLED display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Samsung Exynos 2100 SoC, depending on the region.

It will have a triple-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12 MP wide camera sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8 MP telephoto lens. On the front side, the device will be featuring a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The smartphone will be running One UI 3.1 based on the Android 11 operating system and will come powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

The report adds that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be available in 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage options. It will be offered in four colors — Graphite, White, Olive Green, and Lavender.

Source