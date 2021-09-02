DIZO GoPods Review

DIZO, the first brand under the realme TechLife ecosystem, has launched its TWS earbuds, the GoPods featuring Active Noise Cancellation, 88 ms Super Low Latency Mode, Transparency Mode, and lasts up to 25 hours in a single charge. Here’s what we have to say about the DIZO GoPods in our review.

DIZO GoPods Specifications

Driver: 10 mm Hi-Fi Bass Boosted drivers

10 mm Hi-Fi Bass Boosted drivers Connectivity & Ports: Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C

Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C Wireless Range: Up to 10 meters

Up to 10 meters Protection: IPX5 Water Resistance

IPX5 Water Resistance Features: Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, Super Low Latency mode (88 ms), gesture touch controls, in-ear detection, realme Link app

Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, Super Low Latency mode (88 ms), gesture touch controls, in-ear detection, realme Link app Battery Runtime: 25 hours music playback, 120 minutes playback in 10 minutes charging, 5 hours playback (each bud)

25 hours music playback, 120 minutes playback in 10 minutes charging, 5 hours playback (each bud) Battery Charging: 1 hour charging time (earbuds), 2 hours (with case)

1 hour charging time (earbuds), 2 hours (with case) Colors: Smoky Gray, Creme White

Smoky Gray, Creme White Weight: 34.5 grams (case), 4.1 grams (each bud)

34.5 grams (case), 4.1 grams (each bud) Dimensions: 60.3 mm x 57 mm x 24 mm (case)

60.3 mm x 57 mm x 24 mm (case) Price: ₹3,299 (₹2,999 introductory offer)

₹3,299 (₹2,999 introductory offer) Availability: realme.com, Flipkart

Design & Build Quality

DIZO GoPods is an upper variant of the DIZO GoPods D and offers premium features under the true wireless stereo earbuds category. The design of the DIZO GoPods D looks sleek, compact, and appears to be premium when it comes to the looks, we have the Creme White color variant with the dual-tone Black color finish inside the case. There’s another variant with Smoky Gray color.

The casing and earbuds look highly similar to the realme Buds Air 2, the round form factor gives you a grip, however, due to the glossy finish, it attracts fingerprints. The earbuds are easy to wear due to the ear cups design, the top side has a design aesthetic, the bottom side has charging pins, and the front has touch controls for controlling the music, calls, and switch between modes.

The earbuds weighs 4.1 grams each and offers IPX5 water-resistant design meaning it can resist water spills and splashes. The front side has an LED indicator that indicates pairing, battery health, and charging alongside DIZO’s logo. The right side has a button for pairing and the bottom side has a USB Type-C interface with fast charging support.

In the box, you get a pair of earbuds along with the charging case in the box, a USB Type-C fast charging cable, a user manual, and earcups in different sizes. Watch full unboxing of the DIZO GoPods and its features overview on our YouTube Channel.

Features & Connectivity

The DIZO highlights its three features – one of which is the ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), a premium feature found on high-end earbuds while another is the Transparency mode. The third feature being highlighted is its Super Slow Latency mode with 88 ms latency for lag-free audio. Also added is the Bass Boost+ for bass enhancement, in-ear detection, and gesture-based touch controls.

The ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) will cancel any background or ambient noise (up to 25 dB) from the outside so that you can hear the voice clearly and audible enough in crowded areas and noisy places. The Transparency mode is just the opposite, it allows you to amplify the ambiance and surroundings so that you don’t miss the outside environment while listening to the music.

For online and multiplayer gamers, the 88 ms Super Low Latency comes in action, it’s useful when you game, reducing the latency during online play and offering a lag-free gaming experience.

Switching between Normal, Active Noise Canceling, or Transparency is easy, either use the gesture or realme Link app. On long pressing both sides of the buds, you will easily switch through modes.

Audio Performance & Battery Life

The DIZO GoPods equips two 10 mm Hi-Fi Bass Boost Drivers with Bass Boost+ feature that boosts the sound quality by enhancing the bass of the sound, it can be enabled from the realme Link app once paired. The audio performance of the GoPods is impressive, it delivers a better audio quality with good bass and clear vocals.

Moving to the battery life, the DIZO GoPods offers up to 25 hours of battery life (without active noise cancellation with 50% volume), you can expect the battery to last a week if your daily usage is 3-4 hours playback.

If the ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) is turned on, you will get a little less battery life. Each earbud has about 5 hours of battery life in 100% charge, so if you use both one by one for calling, you will get around 10 hours of battery life without using its charging case.

Charging the buds can be fast, it takes just 10 minutes to play 120 minutes of music, you get a USB Type-C cable for charging. A quick 10-minute charge of the buds will give you 3 hours of audio playback. Although, charging the earbuds fully will take around 2 hours or a little less.

Verdict

The DIZO GoPods ticks all the boxes for typical TWS earbuds with added features like Active Noise Cancellation and bass booster. It comes with a cool design, the Creme White looks premium, it’s fairly light in weight, and offers a reliable sound quality. At the price of ₹3,299, the DIZO GoPods is a good pair of earbuds for everyday needs with ANC and extra features.