As the new year is approaching, some of the flagship smartphones are also set to go official in the coming months and one such lineup from the world’s leading smartphone manufacturer is making the rounds.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series, the upcoming flagship lineup from the South Korean giant, has been in the news a lot lately and now we have a launch date for the next-generation S-series devices.

As per the latest report, the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup will go official on 1st February, which is about a week sooner than the Galaxy S22 series launch. While the company is yet to confirm the launch date, the report comes from Ice Universe and OnLeaks, both of which are reliable sources.

The development also comes just days after it was reported that the release of the Galaxy S23 lineup could be delayed to late February as the company hasn’t been able to finalize the pricing structure for the upcoming smartphones given the current market conditions.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and apparently the company won’t be making Exynos-powered variants this time. This means all the S23 models available globally will come powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Although the specs of the devices have leaked online, we expect to know more details in the coming days. If the launch date of 1st February for the S23 lineup is true, then we expect the company to officially announce the next Galaxy Unpacked event in the coming weeks.

