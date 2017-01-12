Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update

Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge users, your wait is finally over. Samsung has started rolling out the Android Nougat update to this Galaxy S7 duo. However, this update brings Android 7.0 Nougat to your phones instead of Android 7.1.1 Nougat (which is the latest version of Android).

Samsung was expected to roll out the Nougat update for the Galaxy S7 duo next week, however, this South Korean company has started rolling it from today onwards. As of now, only those who were a part of the beta program are receiving the update, however, those who weren’t part of this program should expect to receive the update soon. It’s possible that Samsung is giving the beta testers a priority status by rolling out the update to them first.

Talking about the update, it’s 214.19 MB in size and carries build number NDRD90M.G935FXXU1DPLT. While the Android version is bumped up to 7.0 Nougat, the update also patches the device with Android’s January security patch, making sure your device is protected from all the latest known threats.

Here’s what the Android 7.0 Nougat update for Galaxy S7 and S7 edge comes with:

New UX and various performance modes

Improved usability of the Notification feature and Quick Settings button

Improved usability of the Multi window

Improved settings menu and AOD feature, addition of the Samsung pass feature

Efficient storage management for installation of dowloaded apps, improved speed of system upgrade and app installation

If you were a part of the Beta program and haven’t received the update notification yet, you can check for the update manually by going to Settings > Software Update > Software manual download.

Do let us know if you notice anything else apart from the changes we mentioned above.

