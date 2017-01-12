HTC U Play with 5.2 inch full HD display and 16 MP camera unveiled

Alongside the high-end HTC U Ultra, HTC has also launched a standard variant without the secondary display – the HTC U Play.

HTC has announced the launch of the HTC U Play, with a glass design with metal frame and a fingerprint scanner embedded in the Home button. The device has a 5.2 inch Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The HTC U Play has a 16 MP rear facing auto focus camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, OIS and dual-tone LED flash. There is also a front facing 16 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2500 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is priced at NT $ 13,900 (approx. Rs. 30000) and is available in Sapphire Blue, Comestic Pink, Brilliant Black and Ice White colour options.

HTC U Play specs:

5.2 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

1.8 GHz octa core MediaTek Helio P10 processor

Mali T860 GPU

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

16 MP primary camera

16 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

2500 mAh battery