Samsung Galaxy S7 receiving June security patch in India

The Samsung Galaxy S7, which was launched last year, is receiving an update in India which brings along Google’s June security patch for Android.

This update, which brings along the June security patch, is around 47 MB in size and comes with bug fixes and performance improvements. Also, the security patch which is rolled out isn’t the complete security patch which is dated June 5, 2017, but, it’s the partial security patch dated June 1, 2017. That’s nothing bad though.

Furthermore, this security patch comes with fixes for 96 vulnerabilities in the Android OS and 23 vulnerabilities in Samsung’s own software. Also, this update doesn’t bring along any new features apart from the aforementioned fixes.

Samsung is rolling out the update over the air, and, it might take at least a week before it reaches all the Galaxy S7 units. If you don’t get an update notification on your device, you can check for it manually by heading to the Settings > Software Update menu.

Source