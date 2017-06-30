More and more manufacturers are selling their smartphones by cramming in a huge battery inside the smartphone so that their customers can get a day’s worth of backup with ease. The number of smartphones with huge batteries is more in the budget and lower-mid range segment. Well, LG too has announced a smartphone which ships with a huge battery, it’s called LG X Charge.

The LG X Charge ships with a 4500 mAh battery which is the largest battery LG has ever put in its smartphones. LG claims that this 4500 mAh battery on the X Charge can easily last you an entire weekend before you rush out to plug it in an outlet for charging.

Speaking about the other specs of the LG X Charge, you get a MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor clocked at 1.5 GHz and paired with 2 GB RAM. The device sports a 5.5-inch HD display and has 16 GB of internal storage. The LG X Charge boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat, and, comes with a 13 MP snapper at the back and a 5 MP snapper on the front.

“Some users demand more out of their phones than others, or spend more time on the go. The LG X charge was designed to meet the demands of users who want maximum usage from their smartphones between charges, paired with the advanced flagship features they care about most, like a large HD screen. The combination of outstanding battery life, spacious display, and exceptional camera capabilities make the X charge an excellent proposition for consumers.” said Mr. Chang Ma, President, LG Electronics MobileComm U.S.A., Inc.

LG X Charge specifications:

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor

LG X Charge Price and Availability: