After unveiling the Galaxy S8 a couple of months ago, Samsung has now announced the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active. The Galaxy S8 Active is the rugged version of the regular S8 and comes with a better build.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active comes with metal frames and boasts a rugged structure which gives the device extra durability. The Galaxy S8 Active is not just water and dust resistant, but, it’s also shock and shatter resistant.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is made up of military-grade materials and comes with a bumper around its metal frame to prevent damage that might be caused due to a drop of up to 5 feet. The back of the phone also comes with a rugged texture that gives a grip while holding the device.

“Our new Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is designed with tested durability and strength to address the needs of consumers who need a more rugged device for their lifestyle. We are thrilled to introduce the fifth-generation Galaxy Active, which offers the best of Galaxy features in a tougher package.” said Tim Baxter, President and CEO, Samsung Electronics North America.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active comes with the same innards that are found on the regular Galaxy S8, however, the display is now flat and the battery is bigger at 4000 mAh.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active specifications:

CPU: 2.35 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.8-inch Wide Quad-HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Price and Availability: