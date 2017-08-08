Samsung Galaxy S8 Active goes official with rugged body and 4000 mAh battery
After unveiling the Galaxy S8 a couple of months ago, Samsung has now announced the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active. The Galaxy S8 Active is the rugged version of the regular S8 and comes with a better build.
The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active comes with metal frames and boasts a rugged structure which gives the device extra durability. The Galaxy S8 Active is not just water and dust resistant, but, it’s also shock and shatter resistant.
The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is made up of military-grade materials and comes with a bumper around its metal frame to prevent damage that might be caused due to a drop of up to 5 feet. The back of the phone also comes with a rugged texture that gives a grip while holding the device.
“Our new Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is designed with tested durability and strength to address the needs of consumers who need a more rugged device for their lifestyle. We are thrilled to introduce the fifth-generation Galaxy Active, which offers the best of Galaxy features in a tougher package.” said Tim Baxter, President and CEO, Samsung Electronics North America.
The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active comes with the same innards that are found on the regular Galaxy S8, however, the display is now flat and the battery is bigger at 4000 mAh.
Samsung Galaxy S8 Active specifications:
- CPU: 2.35 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 540
- Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
- Display: 5.8-inch Wide Quad-HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5
- Rear Camera: 12 MP Dual Pixel autofocus with optical image stabilization (OIS), 8x digital zoom, f/1.7 aperture and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.7 aperture
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/i/r, NFC, USB Type-C
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Water/Dust/Shock/Shatter Resistant, Bixby, Iris Scanner, Activity Zone, Samsung Knox
- Colors: Meteor Gray, Titanium Gold
- Battery: 4000 mAh with Fast Charging and Wireless Charging
Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Price and Availability:
- Price: $849.99 (around ₹54,182) or $28.34 (around ₹1806) per month for 30 months on AT&T
- Availability: To be available starting August 11 exclusively via AT&T for a limited time. Might be available unlocked or with other carriers later on. Like previous Active models, the Galaxy S8 Active will only be available in the US.
1 Comment on "Samsung Galaxy S8 Active goes official with rugged body and 4000 mAh battery"
this must be the most beautiful and powerful rugged phone ever!!