Xiaomi is all set to launch a dual camera smartphone in India next month

Launching smartphones with dual camera setup at the back is currently the trend in the industry, and, it’s picking up pretty well amongst all the manufacturers. More and more OEMs have started launching their smartphones with dual camera setup at the back. Of course, there are some who also offer dual cameras on the front, but that number is relatively low. While there are many manufacturers in India who are offering phones with dual camera setup, Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi is going to join the club soon.

Can't wait for you guys to check out Xiaomi's first dual-camera phone in India! Coming next month! ☺️ Can you guess which one? pic.twitter.com/UhtFphm0GT — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 8, 2017

Manu Kumar Jain, VP of Xiaomi, has announced that the company is going to launch a smartphone with dual camera setup in India next month. He shared this information on Twitter by tweeting “Can’t wait for you guys to check out Xiaomi’s first dual-camera phone in India! Coming next month!“.

However, Manu Jain didn’t reveal which phone the company is going to launch in India. But, if we take a look at Xiaomi’s offerings, the very first Xiaomi smartphone that came with dual camera setup is the Mi 5s Plus which was unveiled last September. Later, the company unveiled the Mi 6 in April with dual cameras and then the Mi 5X last month.

Well, the Mi 5s Plus comes with Snapdragon 821 SoC and is almost a year old now. It’s also too late for Xiaomi to launch the Mi 6 in India now. Hence, the only option we are left with is the Mi 5X. It comes with the same dual camera setup at the back that’s found on the Mi 6. Besides, it’s also priced lower at RMB 1499 in China which means it should sell between ₹12,000 to ₹14,000 in India to compete with Honor 6X which also sports dual cameras at the back and falls within the same price bucket.

Also, considering Xiaomi’s record of performing well in the budget and mid-range segment in India, we strongly believe that it’s indeed the Mi 5X that’s launching in India next month and not the flagship Mi 6 which is priced more than Mi 5X.

Xiaomi Mi 5X specifications:

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

Adreno 506 Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 12 MP (wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture) + 12 MP (telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture) with PDAF, Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom and dual-tone LED flash

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM Radio, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Black, Gold, Rose Gold Battery: 3080 mAh

By the way, what do you think? Which dual camera smartphone will Xiaomi launch in India next month?