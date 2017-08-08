Google’s August Android security patch now available for Nexus and Pixel devices

It’s that time of the month when Google releases monthly security patch for Android in order to keep the OS secure in every possible way. Like every month, Google has started rolling out the monthly Android security patch to eligible Nexus and Pixel devices.

As always, Google has released two Android security patches for the month of August. One is dated August 1, 2017 whereas the other is dated August 5, 2017. The first patch contains partial security patch level string whereas the second is a complete security patch which also includes the security strings that are included in the partial patch. The patch that is rolled out to Google devices is the August 5 patch.

The August Android security patch is available for the following devices:

Nexus 6 (N6F27I, N8I11B)

Nexus 5X (N2G48C)

Nexus 6P (N2G48C)

Nexus Player (N2G48C)

Nexus 9 LTE (N4F27K)

Nexus 9 Wi-Fi (N9F27H)

Pixel C (N2G48C)

Pixel (NJH47F, NHG47Q, NKG47S, NZH54D)

Pixel XL (NJH47F, NKG47S, NZH54D)

The August security patch is currently rolling out to all the aforementioned Google devices over the air. It might be at least a week before you get it on your device, however, if you don’t, you can check for it manually by going to the Settings > About phone > System update menu.

You can click here if you are interested in knowing more about this month’s security bulletin. Also, if you cannot wait for the update to reach your device, you can flash it manually. The downloads links to factory images and OTA files are given below.

Download Links: Factory Images | OTA Files