Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 foldable smartphones launched

At its Galaxy Unpacked event, the South Korean technology giant Samsung has officially announced its latest foldable smartphones — Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 features a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Infinity Flex Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen on the inside with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass which is claimed to be 29% brighter than the Z Fold 2’s display.

It features a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display that also has a 120Hz refresh rate which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone also has a 4MP under-display camera on the inside, and there’s a 10MP camera for the outside screen.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. In the camera department, there’s a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

The smartphone also comes with support for S Pen which comes in two options — S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro, both specially engineered retractable Pro tip with force limit technology to protect Z Fold3’s Main Screen.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 features a 6.7-inch FULL HD+ Dynamic AMOLED main display with a 22:9 aspect ratio and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. There’s also a 1.9-inch external Super AMOLED display that can show more content such as notifications and messages without having to open the phone.

This one too is powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It features a 12MP primary ultra-wide camera sensor and another 12MP lens with Gorilla Glass DX protection. On the front side, there’s a 10MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Both the smartphones are running the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and come with an IPX8 rating for water resistance. The Galaxy Z Fold3 is powered by a 4400mAh battery with 25W fast charging while the Galaxy Z Flip3 is powered by a 3300mAh battery with 15W charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G comes in Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver colors. The 12GB + 256GB model is priced at $1799 while the 12GB + 512GB model costs $1899. It will be available for purchase from 27th August.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G has been announced in Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black colors as well as Samsung Store exclusive Gray, White, and Pink colors. It costs $999 for the 8GB+ 128GB model while the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at $1099. This will too will go on sale from 27th August worldwide.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Specifications

Display: 7.3-inch QXGA+ 22.5:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, 374ppi, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 900 nits(HBM), 1200 nits(peak), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection; 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display, 387ppi, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch FULL HD+ 22:9 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 425ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection; 1.9-inch (260 x 512 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 302ppi

Pricing and Availability