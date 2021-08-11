Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic announced; features Exynos W920 SoC and runs WearOS

At the Galaxy Unpacked event, along with the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 foldable smartphones, Samsung has also launched the latest generation of its smartwatch in the form of Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic.

Both the wearable devices come in two sizes — a 1.4-inch display and a 1.2-inch display. The 1.4-inch display has a Super AMOLED screen with 450 x 450 pixels resolution and comes with supports for Always-On Full Color and is protected by Gorilla Glass DX or DX+, depending on the model.

On the other hand, the 1.2-inch display features a Super AMOLED panel with 396 x 396 pixels screen resolution and this one too supports Full Color Always-On display and is protected by Gorilla Glass DX/DX+.

Under the hood, both of them are powered by the newly announced Samsung Exynos W920 chipset which is specially designed for wearable devices. It is coupled with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

In the software department, the smartwatches are running WearOS, making them the first devices to be running the operating system jointly developed by Google and Samsung. On top, there’s Samsung’s One UI Watch 3 custom interface.

The Galaxy Watch4 is equipped with Samsung’s BioActive Sensor that runs three powerful health sensors — Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis. There’s a new Body Composition measurement tool giving insights about general health and fitness, with key measurements like skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, body water, and body fat percentage.

It also comes with guided workouts, Group Challenges and shows sleep patterns with greater detail than before as it measures your blood oxygen level when you sleep Together, with advanced Sleep Scores.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 comes in Black, Pink Gold, and Silver colors. The 40mm version is priced at $249.99 for the Bluetooth and $299.99 for the LTE version. The 44mm version comes in Black, Green, and Silver colors, costing $279.99 for the Bluetooth and $329.99 for the LTE version.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic is offered in Black and Silver colors and is priced at $349.99 for the 42mm Bluetooth version and the LTE version costs $399.99. The 46mm Bluetooth version costs $379.99 while the LTE version is priced at $429.99. Both of them will go on sale from 27th August.