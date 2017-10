Samsung has announced a new smartphone namely the Omnia M (GT-I8350) running on the latest Windows Phone 7.5 Refresh platform. It has the same model number as the Omnia W, but somehow the specs don’t seem to be upgraded; rather it seems like a downgrade.

The smartphone has a 4-inch Super AMOLED WVGA screen, a 1GHz single-core processor, 384MB RAM, 4GB internal storage, a 5MP camera with 720p video recording and a VGA front camera, 3G HSDPA, Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth. The capacity of the battery is 1,500mAh.