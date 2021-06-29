Samsung announces One UI Watch for wearable devices at MWC

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021, Samsung has introduced its all-new One UI Watch interface. It comes after the South Korean tech giant announced its partnership with Google to combine Wear and Tizen into a single, unified platform.

Given that the One UI Watch is based on Wear OS, it will integrate more deeply with Android than Tizen OS did. It is said to offer a unified platform for performance enhancements, a more seamless experience between the Watch and Android smartphones, and access to an even greater number of applications.

If you install watch-compatible apps on your smartphone, they will be downloaded onto the smartwatch as well. If you’ve customized your clock app on your phone to show the time in different cities around the globe, this will be automatically reflected on your watch also. And if you block calls and messages from your watch, they will be blocked on your smartphone, too.

The company has also promised to bring an improved watch face design tool, making it easier than ever for designers to create new watch faces. Android developers can also release fun, new designs that will be added to Samsung’s watch faces collection.

Samsung has also confirmed that the new Galaxy Watch running the new One UI Watch and the new, unified platform will be introduced at Samsung’s Unpacked event later this summer. While not yet confirmed, we expect the company to launch Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 at the event, which should take place in early August.