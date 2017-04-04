Samsung

Samsung to release foldable smartphones only in 2019

By Jonathan Pereira
5

Even as bendable (foldable) display expected to be the next big thing in the smartphone industry, Samsung feels that it is still too early to implement the concept.

According to reports, the Samsung Display Principal Engineer Kim Tae-woong revealed that Samsung would commercially introduce foldable smartphones only in 2019. He said that the bezel-less display sells well and the company would wait till the demand for bezel-free slows down to introduce the bendable display technology.

Kim further iterated that the bendable display technology would be ready for commercial launch only in 2019 and that Samsung wouldn’t rush the technology to the market. Analysts also confirmed that the bezel-less displays are profitable for Samsung with edgeless OLED screens accounting for 20 percent profit.

5 Comments on "Samsung to release foldable smartphones only in 2019"

EUB TANI

Technology revolution….. I am very excited to see this…

2 hours 6 minutes ago
2 hours 6 minutes ago
Ajay Thakur

They have not been arriving for 5 years now!

2 hours 13 minutes ago
2 hours 13 minutes ago
Rahul Kashyap

Foldable and curved amoled display. 😍😍

2 hours 22 minutes ago
2 hours 22 minutes ago
Rahul Kashyap

Now folding technology in smartphone. 😎

2 hours 26 minutes ago
2 hours 26 minutes ago
Ankit Kr

Samsung uses new technology

2 hours 56 minutes ago
2 hours 56 minutes ago
