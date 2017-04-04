Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition launched in India
After launching the V5 Plus in India in January, Vivo has today launched a special edition of the device in the country. This Chinese manufacturer has launched the Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition in India at an event held in Hyderabad.
The Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition is launched to celebrate 10 years of IPL. For those unaware, Vivo is also the sponsor for the IPL tournament that will start from tomorrow. While the regular variant of the V5 Plus comes in Gold color, the IPL Limited Edition comes in matte black color along with the Vivo IPL logo at its back.
Apart from the difference in color, there’s no other difference between the regular V5 Plus and IPL Limited Edition. The Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition, like the regular variant, comes with Snapdragon 625 SoC under the hood which is laced with 4 GB RAM and Adreno 506 GPU. The device sports a 5.5-inch display which has a Full-HD resolution along with the protection of Gorilla Glass.
The highlight of this device is the dual camera setup on the front. Yes, this device has two cameras on the front, 20 MP and 8 MP. Besides, Vivo has also thrown in LED flash at the front so that you can take better, brighter selfies in low light conditions.
“We are proud to introduce the Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition on the 10th anniversary of the IPL. The idea behind the launch of limited edition phone was to offer consumers with not just the phone but an experience they can cherish for a life time. We have given strictest attention to the design and feel of the phone and our focus is to offer exclusive experience to the cricket crazy audience. We are hopeful that the limited edition V5Plus phones will draw huge attention from the audience.” said Vivek Jahang, CMO of Vivo India.
Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition specifications:
- Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution) covered with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on Home button
- Software: FunTouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
- CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953), 14nm FinFET
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Memory: 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM
- Storage: 64 GB internal storage, no MicroSD support
- Main Camera: 16 MP f/2.0, PDAF, single LED flash, 4K video @30fps, 480p video @120fps
- Front Camera: Dual (20 MP + 8 MP) f/2.0, Moonlight LED flash, 1080p video @30fps
- Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.0, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
- Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM + GSM), VoLTE-enabled
- Battery: 3,055 mAh Li-Ion (non-removable)
- Dimensions: 152.6 mm x 74 mm x 7.3 mm
- Weight: 158.6 grams
Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition Price and Availability:
- Price: To be announced on April 10
- Availability: To be available from April 10 exclusively on Flipkart as well offline retail stores.
