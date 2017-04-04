After launching the V5 Plus in India in January, Vivo has today launched a special edition of the device in the country. This Chinese manufacturer has launched the Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition in India at an event held in Hyderabad.

The Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition is launched to celebrate 10 years of IPL. For those unaware, Vivo is also the sponsor for the IPL tournament that will start from tomorrow. While the regular variant of the V5 Plus comes in Gold color, the IPL Limited Edition comes in matte black color along with the Vivo IPL logo at its back.

Apart from the difference in color, there’s no other difference between the regular V5 Plus and IPL Limited Edition. The Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition, like the regular variant, comes with Snapdragon 625 SoC under the hood which is laced with 4 GB RAM and Adreno 506 GPU. The device sports a 5.5-inch display which has a Full-HD resolution along with the protection of Gorilla Glass.

The highlight of this device is the dual camera setup on the front. Yes, this device has two cameras on the front, 20 MP and 8 MP. Besides, Vivo has also thrown in LED flash at the front so that you can take better, brighter selfies in low light conditions.

“We are proud to introduce the Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition on the 10th anniversary of the IPL. The idea behind the launch of limited edition phone was to offer consumers with not just the phone but an experience they can cherish for a life time. We have given strictest attention to the design and feel of the phone and our focus is to offer exclusive experience to the cricket crazy audience. We are hopeful that the limited edition V5Plus phones will draw huge attention from the audience.” said Vivek Jahang, CMO of Vivo India.

Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition specifications:

Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution) covered with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass

5.5-inch Full HD IPS Display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution) covered with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on Home button

Yes, on Home button Software: FunTouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

FunTouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953), 14nm FinFET

Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953), 14nm FinFET GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Memory: 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM

4 GB LPDDR3 RAM Storage: 64 GB internal storage, no MicroSD support

64 GB internal storage, no MicroSD support Main Camera: 16 MP f/2.0, PDAF, single LED flash, 4K video @30fps, 480p video @120fps

16 MP f/2.0, PDAF, single LED flash, 4K video @30fps, 480p video @120fps Front Camera: Dual (20 MP + 8 MP) f/2.0, Moonlight LED flash, 1080p video @30fps

Dual (20 MP + 8 MP) f/2.0, Moonlight LED flash, 1080p video @30fps Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.0, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS

Micro USB, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.0, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM + GSM), VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM + GSM), VoLTE-enabled Battery: 3,055 mAh Li-Ion (non-removable)

3,055 mAh Li-Ion (non-removable) Dimensions: 152.6 mm x 74 mm x 7.3 mm

152.6 mm x 74 mm x 7.3 mm Weight: 158.6 grams

Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition Price and Availability: