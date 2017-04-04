After launching the Galaxy J3 (2016) in India last year, Samsung has today launched the Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro in the country. The Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro was first unveiled in China last June, and, it took Samsung around 10 months to bring this smartphone in India.

The Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro is powered by a quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.5 GHz and coupled with 2 GB RAM. The device sports a 5-inch Super AMOLED display which comes has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The Galaxy J3 Pro boots up to Android 5.1 Lollipop and ships with a 2600 mAh battery.

Specs aside, what’s worth noting is that the Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro will be available exclusively on PayTM Mall for purchase. “This is the first time Samsung is launching an online exclusive product, Galaxy J3 Pro, on Paytm Mall. Galaxy J3 Pro delivers powerful performance, outstanding display and also packs in consumer centric features developed at our R&D centers in India. This launch will give Paytm Mall consumers the opportunity to buy ‘Galaxy J Series’ which is the largest selling range in India.” said Mr. Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro specifications:

CPU: 1.5 GHz Spreadtrum quad-core processor

1.5 GHz Spreadtrum quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Android 5.1 Lollipop

Android 5.1 Lollipop Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) Super AMOLED display

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) Super AMOLED display Rear Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

8 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Other: S-Bike Mode

S-Bike Mode SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Colors: Black, White, Gold

Black, White, Gold Battery: 2600 mAh

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro Price and Availability: