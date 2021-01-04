Samsung Galaxy S21 series confirmed to launch on 14th January

Samsung has today confirmed its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event to be hosted on 14th January where the South Korean giant will launch its upcoming flagship smartphones in the Galaxy S21 lineup.

The invite shared by the company says ‘Welcome to the Everyday Epic’ and teases the camera module, hinting that the focus will be on the camera technology — a feature that has been a focus of most of the flagship smartphones launching these days.

Keeping up with the trend, the company is expected to launch three devices in the series — Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, this time, the design is expected to get updated.

It has also been confirmed that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will now come with support for the S-Pen stylus — a first for the S-series phone. However, it won’t be included in the box and will be sold as an optional accessory.

The smartphones will come powered by either Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC or the Samsung Exynos 2100 SoC, depending on the regions. It will be coupled with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. The devices will run the latest Android 11 OS with One UI 3.1 on top.

At the Galaxy Unpacked event on 14th January, the company will also be launching the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earphones with some advanced features. The event will start at 10 AM EST (8:30 PM IST) and will be live streaming on the company’s official website.