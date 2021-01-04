Realme V15 smartphone confirmed to go official in China on 7th January

Realme is starting the year with a bang. The company has today confirmed that it will be launching its new smartphone, dubbed as Realme V15, on 7th January in its home country China.

This is the same smartphone that was recently teased by the company with a gradient back panel, going by the codename Realme Koi. Earlier, Realme Koi was expected to be the company’s flagship smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

However, recent reports indicate that the phone could come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and may include support for 50W fast charging technology.

The upcoming Realme V15 has already been leaked, which reveals that there will be an OLED screen that will have a punch-hole cutout in the top-left corner for housing the front-facing snapper and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It will feature a triple-camera setup on the back with sensors being arranged vertically in the corner and the primary camera of a 64MP sensor but nothing more is known about the device at this time.

There’s a possibility that the company may reveal more information about the smartphone ahead of the official launch through teaser posters on social media platforms. Nonetheless, everything related to the Realme V15 will be revealed as the phone gets launched later this week.

While the phone is getting launched in China on 7th January, we expect it to be available in the Indian market pretty soon after its debut.