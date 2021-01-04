How to disable location permission in Microsoft Edge [Windows/Mac]

When browsing the internet, several websites ask you for specific permissions to enhance your browsing experience. If you are a Microsoft Edge user, some websites ask you for location permission, and once you allow it, it uses your location whenever required. If you are concerned about your privacy and don’t want to share the location with websites, you can simply disable the location permission in the Microsoft Edge browser.

Websites like Google Maps eventually requires the Location permission of your computer and your browser asks you to either block it or allow it. Just like how you allow certain permissions on your smartphones, the browser also asks you for it for the websites you visit. Such types of permissions are asked when you browse the websites that require access.

Whether you want to block it for short period or want it to block it permanently, here’s how you can disable location permission in Microsoft Edge on your Windows or Mac.

How to disable location permission for a specific website [Microsoft Edge]

Here’s what you need to do to change the location permissions in the new Microsoft Edge browser on your Windows 10 or Mac computer. Follow these steps.

Launch the Microsoft Edge browser on your computer and go to the three dots in the upper right corner of the browser’s screen. Click on Settings from the drop-down list. Click on Site Permissions on the left side pane to access the permissions for the websites you visit on Edge. Now click on the Location to change the location permission on the right side of the window. Click the Delete icon on the right side of the list to remove the saved settings. You can also turn off the slider to block the location permission permanently for the websites.

This way you can take control of the location permission of the websites visited on the Microsoft Edge browser.

