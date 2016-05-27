How to see Internet speed in notification bar on Android [Guide]

Cheaper, affordable smartphones have made it possible for everyone to get access to the Internet. Be it 2G, 3G or 4G. Those on the move will always prefer having a mobile data pack active on their smartphone in order to be able to stay connected with the Internet. And others, who don’t require Internet while on the move will often use Wi-Fi at their homes/offices.

Many times it happens that you pay for Internet plans which provide higher speed but never get the speed that you are supposed to get. ISPs many a times don’t provide the speed they promise while luring you into paying your money on an Internet plan. And if you happen to live in India, I don’t need to explain much.

Wouldn’t it be good if you were able to see your Internet speed in notification bar on Android? You must have seen some Android smartphones running on Custom UI show the Internet speed in the notification bar. Although there isn’t any option to see the Internet speed in notification bar on Android by default, you can still see it. How? Read on and I will show you how you can see your internet speed on the status bar.

How to see Internet speed in notification bar on Android

Step 1: You need to download the ‘Internet Speed Meter Lite‘ app from Google’s Play Store in order to be able to see Internet speed in notification bar on Android. After you have downloaded the app, open it and tap on the ‘three-dots‘ located on the top-right side of the app screen and then tap on ‘Preferences‘.

Step 2: In the ‘Preferences’ settings, you will be presented with many options, some of which are only available in the Pro version of this app for which you will need to pay. From here, you can hide the lockscreen notification, limit data usage, etc.

Select the checkbox provided against the ‘Show Up/Down Speed‘ in order to be able to see Internet speed in notification bar on Android. That’s it, you are good to go. You will now see the Internet speed in the notification bar of your Android device.

Your Internet speed will appear on the left most side of the notification bar. If you are connected to a Wi-Fi network, you will also see the name of the Wi-Fi network you are connected to when you bring down the notification bar.

With this app you can see the Internet speed of your mobile data as well your Wi-Fi connection. It will also show you the consumption of Internet through mobile data and Wi-Fi connection for each day.

We hope you were able to see Internet speed in notification bar on Android. If you know of any other app with which you can do this, let us know in the comments below.