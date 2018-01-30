Japanese smartphone manufacturer Sharp has launched a new smartphone called Sharp S3. The Sharp S3 is an Android One smartphone, and, is a successor to the Sharp S2 that was launched last year. As this is an Android One smartphone, it comes with stock version of Android and promise of timely Android updates.

The Sharp S3 has a body that’s made up of polycarbonate plastic, and, its design isn’t the most pleasing one, especially because of that large chin. That said, the Sharp S3 comes with a Snapdragon 430 SoC underneath which is coupled with 3 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 505 GPU.

Like we already said, being an Android One smartphone, the Sharp S3 comes with stock version of Android, and, it boots up to Android 8.0 Oreo. Sharp has also promised two years of Android version updates and three years of security updates, which is impressive. After all, that’s what you should expect from an Android One smartphone.

Well, moving on, the Sharp S3 features a 5-inch IGZO S-Pure LED display that has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels which is kept on by a 2700 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port. For photography, the Sharp S3 has a 13.1 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front.

In terms of storage, the Sharp S3 comes with 32 GB of internal space, but, you can expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card. Besides, the smartphone also comes with features like water and dust resistance, and, MIL-STD-810G military certification.

Sharp S3 Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IGZO S-Pure LED display

5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IGZO S-Pure LED display Rear Camera: 13.1 MP with LED flash

13.1 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB Type-C Other: IPX5/X8 water resistance, IP6X dust resistance, MIL-STD-810G military certification

IPX5/X8 water resistance, IP6X dust resistance, MIL-STD-810G military certification Colors: White, Pink, Navy Black, Turquoise

White, Pink, Navy Black, Turquoise Battery: 2700 mAh

Sharp S3 Price and Availability

Price: 32,400 Yen (around $300/₹18,980)

32,400 Yen (around $300/₹18,980) Availability: Available in Japan through Y!mobile. No word on availability in other markets

Source