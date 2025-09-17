Snap has officially unveiled Snap OS 2.0, the updated operating system powering its next-generation Spectacles AR glasses. The new software introduces a refreshed interface, a native browser with WebXR support, improved sharing tools, and fresh AR utilities – paving the way for the consumer release of the sixth-generation Spectacles in 2026.

Key Features of Snap OS 2.0

Spectacles Browser

The built-in browser has been redesigned for faster navigation and lower power consumption, making web access more seamless on AR hardware.

Minimalist design aligned with Snap OS.

New home screen with widgets and bookmarks.

Enhanced toolbar for typing or speaking URLs, history navigation, and page refresh.

Resizable windows for customizable layouts.

WebXR support for immersive AR experiences directly from compatible websites.

Spotlight Lens

This new feature enables users to overlay vertical video content and creator material into the real world – without needing a smartphone.

Videos can play in the background while multitasking.

Content can be anchored in place or set to follow the user in 3D space.

Gallery Lens & Travel Mode

Gallery Lens offers an interactive carousel for browsing photos and videos, with zoom and organization tools before sharing on Snapchat.

Travel Mode stabilizes AR experiences while on the move, including in planes, trains, and cars.

AR Lenses & Games

Snap is fostering developer innovation, with creators from 30 countries building Lenses for Spectacles. Highlights include:

SightCraft by Enklu

NavigatAR by Utopia Labs

Pool Assist by Studio ANRK

Snap’s in-house creations include Finger Paint, Chess, and Imagine Together, while third-party title Synth Riders introduces a rhythm-based AR game blending music with spatial awareness.

The sixth-generation Spectacles will mark Snap’s first major push into the consumer AR market. Expected to be lighter and smaller than the 2024 version, the new glasses are designed to deliver an accessible AR experience for everyday use. Snap is yet to disclose pricing, full specifications, and release dates.