Sony India has unveiled an exciting new addition to its audio lineup – the Sony BRAVIA Theatre U neckband-style wireless speaker tailored for movie enthusiasts. The BRAVIA Theatre U is an innovative audio device designed to deliver an immersive cinematic experience at home with its Dolby Atmos and 360° Spatial Sound features.

The Sony BRAVIA Theatre U, combined with Dolby Atmos and 360 Spatial Sound, transforms your viewing sessions into a dynamic auditory experience when paired with compatible Sony BRAVIA TVs. Users can expect crystal-clear dialogue and rich sound quality with its X-Balanced Speaker Unit. The neckband speakers provide 12 hours of playback time with a 10-minute quick charging that offers an hour of playtime.

The BRAVIA Theatre U uses a lightweight (268g) neckband-style design for comfort and extended use. Its cushioned materials and adjustable design provide a secure fit, allowing you to enjoy long movie marathons or gaming sessions. It comes with an IPX4 water-resistant rating for added protection.

The BRAVIA Theatre U is equipped with AI noise reduction and Precise Voice Pickup Technology ensuring clear calls by isolating your voice from background sounds. The device also supports multipoint connections, allowing users to pair with two devices at once while also allowing you to connect two speakers for customized volume control. Additionally, it can operate alongside TV speakers, providing an enriched audio experience.

The Sony BRAVIA Theatre U incorporates approximately 35% recycled plastics in both the product and its packaging. The packaging even includes a QR code for easy access to a user manual designed for individuals with visual impairments.

The Sony BRAVIA Theatre U Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹24,990

₹24,990 Availability: Sony Centers, authorized dealers, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and more

Sony Centers, authorized dealers, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and more Offers: TBD

Know More About Sony BRAVIA Theatre U on sony-asia.com