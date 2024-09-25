Xiaomi India introduced its latest wearable device in India, the Redmi Watch 5 Active alongside a new lineup of smart living products in celebration of its 10-year journey in India. This includes the Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series, the X Series 2024 Edition of smart TVs as well as a range of AIoT devices like power banks and wearables – Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank Pro, Xiaomi Power Bank 4i, and Redmi Watch 5 Active. Speaking about the Redmi Watch 5 Active, it brings a range of improvements and new features including a 2-inch 500 nits display, an IPX8 water-resistant rated design housed in a metallic chassis, 3-mic ENC Bluetooth calling, up to 18 days of battery life, a bunch of fitness features and perks including 140+ sports modes and 200+ watch faces, and built-in Alexa voice assistant. Here’s more about the smartwatch in our Redmi Watch 5 Active review.

Design, Display, & Build

The Redmi Watch 5 Active flaunts its large 2-inch (5.08 cm) LCD with 500 nits brightness and 320 x 385 pixels resolution. The display comes with over 200 customizable watch faces, and more than 140 sports modes, along with features such as tap to wake, palm touch to sleep, and raise to wake, and offers decent brightness levels.

The design is IPX8 water-resistant housed in a metallic body crafted with zinc alloy for durability. It’s lightweight and comfortable, with a thickness of 11.4 mm and weighing 42.2 grams (with the straps). The watch comes in two color options – Midnight Black and Matte Silver, this is the Midnight Black as you can see in the images below.

On the right side, you will find a functional button for Apps/Home and a loudspeaker for Bluetooth calling with support for 3-mic ENC for clear calls. The back of the watch houses two charging pins and sensors for heart rate monitoring and SpO2 measuring. The magnetic charging dock is easy to use and can connect to any USB charger or port for hassle-free charging.

The silicone strap is easy to remove, but the locking is a bit disappointing for some. You will likely find it annoying when you try to secure the strap in the hole even though it holds tightly after you wear it.

Features & User Interface

The Redmi Watch 5 Active is powered by Xiaomi’s HyperOS for a smooth user experience, the UI is simple with large icons and offers a user-friendly interface. With support for over 200+ watch faces via the Mi Fitness app, you can easily customize the look of the smartwatch. A simple long press on the watch face lets you switch between dials.

Navigating the watch is straightforward. Pressing the Home/Apps button gives quick access to apps and features available on the watch while also bringing you to the home screen from any page/menu. Swiping from the edges opens a variety of functions, including activity tracking, weather updates, workout modes, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, Alexa, music controls, Alarm, Timer, and more.

In terms of health tracking, the Watch 5 Active doesn’t disappoint, offering comprehensive fitness features such as heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, 24-hour sleep tracking, daily activity tracking, stress management, breathing, sleep, and more. In addition, it comes with 140+ sports modes including Outdoor running, walking, Freestyle, Hiking, Outdoor cycling, Treadmill, and Jump rope, among others. The tracking capabilities are quite impressive and sync seamlessly with the Mi Fitness app.

A notable feature you get on the watch is the Bluetooth calling with a built-in speaker and microphone allowing you to make and receive calls directly from the watch, eliminating the need to reach for your phone. This feature adds immense convenience, especially when you’re on the go.

Battery Runtime & Charging

For battery, the Redmi Watch 5 Active equips a larger 470 mAh battery that lasts up to 18 days on a single charge under typical usage mode and about 12 days under heavy usage mode. You don’t get an Always-On Display feature due to its LCD build, but you still get longer battery runtimes in this segment. It supports a magnetic charging cable which comes in the box and can be charged using any USB brick, USB charging port, or a laptop/PC.

Verdict – Redmi Watch 5 Active Review

The Redmi Watch 5 Active offers a huge 2-inch display alongwith a lightweight and durable IPX8 design, Bluetooth calling feature, and a user-friendly interface with large icons. Its 18-day battery life in typical mode is another highlight, allowing you to use the watch for long stretches without worrying about frequent charging.

In terms of customization, you get a bunch of watch faces with a variety of designs to suit different moods and occasions. The comprehensive health package includes all the essentials – heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep analysis, and more catering to all your fitness needs without breaking the bank.

The Redmi Watch 2 Active delivers an impressive range of features at a budget-friendly cost. It offers great value for money at a price of ₹2,799 and is a solid option for users in the entry-level smartwatch category.

Redmi Watch 5 Active – Where To Buy

The price for the Redmi Watch 5 Active is ₹2,799 available at a special price including a bank offer. The smartwatch can be purchased on mi.com/in, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and Xiaomi Retail stores.