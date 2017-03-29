Sony SF-G Series UHS-II SD card launched in India

In order to cater for the increasing need for expandable memory, Sony has now launched the Sony SF-G Series UHS-II SD card in India.

Sony has announced the launch of the Sony SF-G Series UHS-II SD card, which is touted to be the world’s fastest SD card with a write speed of up to 299 MB/s and read speed of up to 300MB/s. the card supports 4K, 2K, Full HD and XAVCS Codec and is said to be highly durable with water proof and anti-static capabilities.

The Sony SF-G Series UHS-II SD card comes loaded with the Sony File Rescue software which allows for the recovery of photos and videos, including RAW images and 4K XAVC-S video files, that may have been accidentally damaged or deleted.

The Sony SF-G Series UHS-II SD card is available in three variants – 32 GB priced at Rs. 6700, 64 GB priced at Rs. 11000 and 128 GB priced at Rs. 19900. The cards come with a 5-year warranty.