Sony Xperia Ace with 5-inch FHD+ display, SD630 chipset and 4 GB RAM goes official
Nowadays, it’s hard to get a smartphone with a compact body and solid hardware configuration. But there’s one company that has continued the trend of offering a compact smartphone with decent specifications — Sony.
Continuing the trend, Sony has today launched its new smartphone — Sony Xperia Ace. The smartphone is currently limited to Japan and is available through Japan’s local telecom network Docomo.
The smartphone comes with a 5-inch Triluminos LCD Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor, coupled with 4 GB of RAM and comes with 64 GB of internal storage.
There’s also a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity. On the back side, the device comes with a single 12 MP camera sensor with an LED flash. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.
For security, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is placed on the right side. It runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box and is powered by a 2700 mAh battery that charges through a USB Type-C port.
The phone is water and dust proof and also comes with support for NFC and 3.5mm headphone jack. The Sony Xperia Ace comes in three color options — Black, Purple, and White for a price of JPY 48,600, which is roughly $444.
Sony Xperia Ace Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core chipset (four cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four cores clocked at 1.8GHz)
- RAM: 4 GB
- Operating System: Android 9 Pie
- Display: 5-inch full-HD+ (1080×2160) Triluminos LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 12-megapixel with an f/1.8 aperture, 1.25-micron pixel size, Exmor R sensor
- Front Camera: 8-megapixel with 120-degree field-of-view
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Yes
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, and GLONASS
- Other: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Colors: Black, Purple, and White
- Battery: 3500 mAh with TurboPower fast charging
Sony Xperia Ace Pricing and Availability
- Pricing: JPY 48,600 (~$444)
- Availability: From mid-June in Japan