Nowadays, it’s hard to get a smartphone with a compact body and solid hardware configuration. But there’s one company that has continued the trend of offering a compact smartphone with decent specifications — Sony.

Continuing the trend, Sony has today launched its new smartphone — Sony Xperia Ace. The smartphone is currently limited to Japan and is available through Japan’s local telecom network Docomo.

The smartphone comes with a 5-inch Triluminos LCD Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor, coupled with 4 GB of RAM and comes with 64 GB of internal storage.

There’s also a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity. On the back side, the device comes with a single 12 MP camera sensor with an LED flash. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

For security, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is placed on the right side. It runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box and is powered by a 2700 mAh battery that charges through a USB Type-C port.

The phone is water and dust proof and also comes with support for NFC and 3.5mm headphone jack. The Sony Xperia Ace comes in three color options — Black, Purple, and White for a price of JPY 48,600, which is roughly $444.

Sony Xperia Ace Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core chipset (four cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four cores clocked at 1.8GHz)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core chipset (four cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four cores clocked at 1.8GHz) RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie

Android 9 Pie Display: 5-inch full-HD+ (1080×2160) Triluminos LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio

5-inch full-HD+ (1080×2160) Triluminos LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12-megapixel with an f/1.8 aperture, 1.25-micron pixel size, Exmor R sensor

12-megapixel with an f/1.8 aperture, 1.25-micron pixel size, Exmor R sensor Front Camera: 8-megapixel with 120-degree field-of-view

8-megapixel with 120-degree field-of-view Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Yes

Yes Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, and GLONASS

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, and GLONASS Other: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Colors: Black, Purple, and White

Black, Purple, and White Battery: 3500 mAh with TurboPower fast charging

Sony Xperia Ace Pricing and Availability