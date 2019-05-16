Ola Money Credit Card launched in partnership with State Bank of India

Just a couple of days after Paytm launched its credit card offering named Paytm First Card in partnership with Citi, India’s one of the leading ride-hailing service provider Ola also launched its own credit card offering — Ola Money Credit Card.

To issue this credit card, the company has partnered with State Bank of India (SBI). It is said to be India’s first such co-branding initiative in the segment. The company is offering 1% cashback on all other spends along with some early bird offers.

Ola Money SBI Credit Card is powered by Visa and claims to provide a seamless, flexible, and convenient payment system. The company is offering cash back and rewards across various services like Ola rides, Cleartrip, Dineout, etc.

Further, the company says that the cashback will be instantly credited to the user’s Ola Money account with lifetime validity. The rewards are then redeemable on Ola, Dineout, Cleartrip, and more than 1,500 other merchants.

Ola Money SBI Credit Card Benefits

7% cashback on all Ola rides

5% cashback on flight tickets via Cleartrip. Cashback amount is capped at Rs. 5,000 for domestic and Rs. 15,000 for international bookings.

20% cashback on hotel bookings via Cleartrip

20% cashback on restaurant bills via Dineout. Maximum cashback in 12 months is Rs. 2400

1% cashback on all other spends

Fuel surcharge waiver

Early Bird Offer

Rs.500 as Ola Money

Rs.300 Cleartrip voucher

3 months of Dineout’s Gourmet Passport membership

As for the fees, there’s no fee for the first year and from the 2nd year, a card free Rs. 499 levied. It will be waived off if the user spends over Rs. 1 lakh per year. Users will be able to manage their credit card from the Ola app itself. They’ll also be able to get alerts for bills, access monthly statement and get in-app support for any queries.

If you are interested, you can enroll for Ola Money SBI Credit Card from the company’s official website.