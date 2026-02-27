SYBO has officially launched Subway Surfers City, a new standalone title expanding the globally popular Subway Surfers franchise. The game is now available to download on Google Play and the App Store for Android and iOS devices.

A Permanent City Replaces The World Tour

Unlike the original Subway Surfers’ rotating World Tour locations, Subway Surfers City is set in a single, evolving environment called Subway City. At launch, players can explore four distinct districts:

The Docks

Southline

Sunrise Blvd

Delorean Park

SYBO says future seasonal updates will introduce new neighborhoods, along with additional characters, outfits, and hoverboards to expand the city over time.

New mechanics and multiple game modes

The new title introduces fresh gameplay mechanics to refresh the endless runner formula. These include a stomp move that helps uncover hidden advantages during runs, and a bubblegum shield that enhances jumping abilities and survivability.

To cater to different playstyles, Subway Surfers City offers three gameplay modes:

Classic Endless: The traditional infinite runner mode focused on high scores and route exploration.

The traditional infinite runner mode focused on high scores and route exploration. City Tour: A level-based mode where players complete missions and discover hidden items to unlock new districts.

A level-based mode where players complete missions and discover hidden items to unlock new districts. Events: Time-limited challenges and finite runs designed for experienced players seeking tougher objectives.

The original Subway Surfers, first released in 2012, crossed 4.5 billion lifetime downloads in 2025 and has consistently ranked among the top five most-downloaded mobile games each year. The franchise continues to attract 100 – 150 million monthly active players and has built a social following of over 30 million users worldwide.

Subway Surfers City is available free-to-play with optional in-app purchases on Android and iOS starting today.