Swipe Connect Grand with 5 inch display and 3G support launched for Rs. 2799

Keeping up with the demand for ultra-affordable smartphones, Swipe has now launched the Swipe Connect Grand.

Swipe Technologies has announced the launch of the Swipe Connect Grand, which is the company’s latest entry-level 3G smartphone. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.2 GHz quad core processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The Swipe Connect Grand has a 5 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 2 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2500 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support but with only 3G connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 2799 and is available exclusively from ShopClues.

Swipe Connect Grand specs:

5.0 inch display

854 x 480 pixels resolution

1.2 GHz quad core processor

1 GB RAM

8 GB internal memory

5 MP primary camera

2 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

2500 mAh battery