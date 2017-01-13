Top 6 Dual Camera Smartphones of the Year 2016

Needless to say, Dual Camera smartphones, can do much more things, single camera can’t. Starting from the year 2016, the next generation of smartphones will now have two cameras. Thinking of how smartphones are evolving makes it remarkable, we are sure about it will make a difference in the smartphone industry. Dual camera smartphones are nothing new to us, in fact, they already existed 2 years back, if you remember HTC One M8. But, each smartphone is capable of bringing something new to the table. Now that it could be the hot topic of this year, let’s see the top 6 smartphones of 2016 with dual cameras setup and what do they feature.

1) Coolpad Cool 1 Dual – ₹13,999

Coolpad Cool 1 is the latest and probably the last smartphone to show up in the year 2016 featuring a dual 13 MP camera. Looks like it is the most affordable smartphone of 2016 having two cameras. The camera itself is great for the price and offers a very similar camera configuration to Honor 8 and HUAWEI P9.

The camera captures classic Monochrome images, its SLR mode snaps images with bokeh effects and lets you focus on objects after the image has been captured. The phone uses a Sony Exmor IMX258 sensor that carries two functionalities. One camera captures B/W images while the other one snaps in RGB colors.

Coolpad Cool 1 Dual Camera Specifications

Camera: Dual 13 MP PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, dual-tone LED flash

Dual 13 MP PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, dual-tone LED flash Camera Sensor: Sony Exmor IMX258 (RGB/Monochrome)

Sony Exmor IMX258 (RGB/Monochrome) Optical Image Stabilization (OIS): N/A

N/A Features: Geo-tagging, Tap to Focus, Classic Monochrome (Photo), SLR Mode, HDR, Pro, Night, Beauty, Panorama, Long Exposure, Classic Monochrome (Photo), Slow Motion, GIF, Watermark, Color Filters, Burst Shot

Geo-tagging, Tap to Focus, Classic Monochrome (Photo), SLR Mode, HDR, Pro, Night, Beauty, Panorama, Long Exposure, Classic Monochrome (Photo), Slow Motion, GIF, Watermark, Color Filters, Burst Shot Video Recording: Up to 4K video recording, 2160p@30 FPS, Slow Motion 720p@120 FPS, Monochrome Support

2) Lenovo Phab2 Plus – ₹14,999

Lenovo Phab2 Plus is another smartphone with a dual camera. It sports a dual 13 MP f/2.0 with laser autofocus and dual-tone LED Flash. Lenovo Phab2 Plus is the first smartphone in the Phab series to feature dual cameras. Due to its low price, the camera doesn’t support OIS.

Lenovo Phab2 Plus is Tango-enabled i.e. the camera comes with an AR (Augmented Reality) – a technology by Google that places animated characters and objects that interact with the rear world. Moreover, the dual 13 MP camera can also be used to refocus on objects after the image is captured.

Lenovo Phab2 Plus Camera Specifications

Camera: Dual 13 MP, f/2.0, laser autofocus

Dual 13 MP, f/2.0, laser autofocus Optical Image Stabilization (OIS): N/A

N/A Rear Flash: Dual-tone LED Flash

Dual-tone LED Flash Features: Geo-tagging, Tap to Focus, HDR, AR (Augmented Reality), Pro, Dual Camera, Group Selfie, Panorama, Night

Geo-tagging, Tap to Focus, HDR, AR (Augmented Reality), Pro, Dual Camera, Group Selfie, Panorama, Night Video Recording: Up to 1080p@30 FPS

3) Honor 8 – ₹29,999

Featuring one RGB sensor and one Monochrome sensor, the 12 MP dual camera is one of the best dual camera made by Honor. Honor 8 comes with a dual 12 MP f/2.2 camera (Sony Exmor IMX286) with laser autofocus and dual LED flash. If you love doing photography, Honor 8 is made for you. The only thing the camera misses out is the Monochrome mode as seen on HUAWEI P9 and Coolpad Cool 1 Dual. However, it certainly can capture good low light shots, macro shots, and shots with precise depth focus. Its wide aperture mode allows you to blur the background by adjusting the focal length even after photo captured.

Honor 8 Camera Specifications

Camera: Dual (12 MP + 12 MP), f/2.2 aperture, laser autofocus

Dual (12 MP + 12 MP), f/2.2 aperture, laser autofocus Optical Image Stabilization (OIS): N/A

N/A Rear Flash: Dual LED Flash

Dual LED Flash Features: Geo-tagging, Tap to focus, HDR, Pro photo, Beauty, Pro video, Beauty video, Good food, Panorama, Night shot, Light painting, Time-lapse, Slo-mo, Burst Shot, Watermark, Audio note, Document scan

Geo-tagging, Tap to focus, HDR, Pro photo, Beauty, Pro video, Beauty video, Good food, Panorama, Night shot, Light painting, Time-lapse, Slo-mo, Burst Shot, Watermark, Audio note, Document scan Video Recording: Up to 1080p video @30 FPS, Slow Motion 720p@120 FPS, HDR support, Pro video

4) HUAWEI P9 – ₹39,999

HUAWEI P9 is a camera-centric smartphone with two 12 MP cameras. P9 features a Leica branded camera (Sony Exmor IMX286) with 27 mm Leica Summarit H ASPH lens. P9 is the only smartphone of 2016 that has brought us the Leica’s Monochrome feature.

Since it has got two cameras, one camera is for capturing Monochrome shots while the other being an RGB sensor that captures colored shots. This combination of camera leads to a perfect photography. There is another feature that leads to DSLR-grade shots, it uses the extended depth of field which lets you set the bokeh effect on captured images. In addition, it supports RAW images and a Pro mode that will make the smartphone a pocket DSLR camera. HUAWEI P9 is a flagship made for the camera enthusiasts like you.

Camera: Dual 12 MP f/2.2 aperture, laser autofocus

Dual 12 MP f/2.2 aperture, laser autofocus Lens: 27 mm Leica Summarit H ASPH lens

27 mm Leica Summarit H ASPH lens Image Sensor: CMOS, Sony Exmor IMX286

CMOS, Sony Exmor IMX286 Optical Image Stabilization (OIS): No

No Rear Flash: dual-tone LED

dual-tone LED Features: Monochrome, Tap to Focus, HDR, Pro mode, Beauty mode, Beauty video, Panorama, Night Shot, Light Painting, Geo-tagging, Slow-Mo, Time-Lapse, Burst Shot, Watermark, Audio Note, Document Scan

Monochrome, Tap to Focus, HDR, Pro mode, Beauty mode, Beauty video, Panorama, Night Shot, Light Painting, Geo-tagging, Slow-Mo, Time-Lapse, Burst Shot, Watermark, Audio Note, Document Scan Video Recording: Up to 1080p video @60fps, 720p@120fps (slow motion), Pro video, Beauty video

5) LG G5 – ₹52,999

Being a flagship, LG G5 is also one of the smartphones with dual cameras. There are two cameras on the back, one is 16 MP f/1.8 and the other is 8 MP f/2.4 135-degree wide angle. The camera uses laser autofocus but only a single LED flash unlike others. Apart from the regular 16 MP camera, the second camera captures very wide image covering 135 degrees of scene. Fundamentally, the second camera is for capturing wide field of view which the regular camera can’t capture it. The camera has 3-axis OIS support, RAW image support, and can capture 4K video recording.

6) Apple iPhone 7 Plus – ₹72,000

Apple iPhone 7 Plus is the last one in our list. It has two 12 MP rear cameras. One is for the wide-angle and another is what they call it as Telephoto. The photographcs can be snapped with 2X optical zoom which further zoomz digitally up to 10X. Since there are two camera on board, it also uses the shallow depth of field effect to enhance the image. The camera is aided with true tone 4 LED flash which has the ability to control the flickering of the artificial lights.

Camera: Dual 12 MP f/2.2 aperture, laser autofocus

Dual 12 MP f/2.2 aperture, laser autofocus Rear Flash: Quad-LED True Tone flash

Quad-LED True Tone flash Lens Protection: Sapphire crystal lens

Sapphire crystal lens Optical Image Stabilization (OIS): Yes

Yes Zoom: 2X (Optical), 10X (Digital)

2X (Optical), 10X (Digital) Features: Six‑element wide-angle lens, Telephoto, HDR, Panorama, Geo-tagging, Slow-Mo, Burst Shot

Six‑element wide-angle lens, Telephoto, HDR, Panorama, Geo-tagging, Slow-Mo, Burst Shot Video Recording: Up to 4K video @30fps, 1080p video @120fps, 720p@240fps (slow motion)

Honor 6X is an upcoming smartphone with two cameras, and who knows more smartphones might show up at MWC 2017. Do let us know in the comments which smartphone manufacturers are you expecting that are going to boast a dual camera configuration in the year 2017.