The best Windows 10 Shortcuts you should know about

Most Useful Windows 10 Shortcuts:

Ctrl+C or (Ctrl+Insert) : Copy your selected data

Ctrl+X : Cut your selected data

Ctrl+V or (Shift+Insert) : Paste your selected data

Ctrl+A : Select all the data on your screen

Ctrl+Z : Undo your last action

Ctrl+Y : Redo an action

Alt+Tab : Switch between your open apps

Windows Key+Tab : Switch to Task View

Windows Key+D : Display or Hide your Desktop

Windows Key+L : Lock your Windows 10 PC

F2 : Rename your selected item

Alt+F4 : Close your current Window

Alt+Enter : View Properties for your selected item

Ctrl+Delete : Delete and move your selected item to the Recycle Bin

Shift+Delete : Permanently delete your items

Windows Key+Print Screen Key : Take a full screenshot

Windows Key+I : Open the Settings App

F5 or (Ctrl+R) : Refresh your active window

Windows Key+G : Open Xbox Game Bar

: Open Xbox Game Bar Windows Key+Pause: Bring up the System Properties

File Explorer Shortcuts

Alt+D : Select Address Bar in File Explorer

Ctrl+F : Select the Search Box in File Explorer

Ctrl+N : Allows you to open a new window

Ctrl+W : Allows you to close your active window

Ctrl+Shift+N : Allows you to create a new folder

Alt+P : Display the Preview Panel

Alt+Enter : Bring up the Properties for your selected item or folder

Backspace : View the previous folder

F11 : Go Fullscreen

: Go Fullscreen Ctrl+ Mouse Scroll Wheel: Change the size and appearance of file and folder icons

Virtual Desktop Shortcuts

Windows key+Tab : Open Task view

Windows key+Ctrl+D : Allows you to add a virtual desktop

Windows key+Ctrl+Right Arrow key : Move to the virtual desktops on the right

Windows key+Ctrl+Left Arrow key : Move to the virtual desktops on the left

: Move to the virtual desktops on the left Windows key+Ctrl+F4: Close the virtual desktop you are using

Command Prompt Shortcuts

Ctrl + C : Copy your selected text data

Ctrl + V : Paste your copied text data

Ctrl + M : Starts Mark Mode

Home : Jump to the beginning of the line

End : Jump to the end of the line

Middle Button (Requires a Mouse) : Start Scroll Mode

Ctrl + Left Arrow : Jump to the previous word

Ctrl + Right Arrow : Jump to the next word

: Jump to the next word Alt + Enter : Switch between full screen mode and windowed mode

