The best Windows 10 Shortcuts you should know about
If you are using Windows 10, you might be aware of the fact that it supports various keyboard shortcuts that help you to get work done faster. These shortcuts help you to move around and perform various tasks easily and help you to save your time. While it’s really hard to memorize all the Windows 10 shortcuts, you can easily learn the shortcuts that help you to perform the actions which are useful in your everyday life.
Have a look at the best Windows shortcuts below that will make your life easier. Without waiting further, let’s get started.
Most Useful Windows 10 Shortcuts:
- Ctrl+C or (Ctrl+Insert) : Copy your selected data
- Ctrl+X: Cut your selected data
- Ctrl+V or (Shift+Insert) : Paste your selected data
- Ctrl+A: Select all the data on your screen
- Ctrl+Z: Undo your last action
- Ctrl+Y: Redo an action
- Alt+Tab: Switch between your open apps
- Windows Key+Tab: Switch to Task View
- Windows Key+D: Display or Hide your Desktop
- Windows Key+L: Lock your Windows 10 PC
- F2: Rename your selected item
- Alt+F4: Close your current Window
- Alt+Enter: View Properties for your selected item
- Ctrl+Delete: Delete and move your selected item to the Recycle Bin
- Shift+Delete: Permanently delete your items
- Windows Key+Print Screen Key: Take a full screenshot
- Windows Key+I: Open the Settings App
- F5 or (Ctrl+R): Refresh your active window
- Windows Key+G: Open Xbox Game Bar
- Windows Key+Pause: Bring up the System Properties
File Explorer Shortcuts
- Alt+D: Select Address Bar in File Explorer
- Ctrl+F: Select the Search Box in File Explorer
- Ctrl+N: Allows you to open a new window
- Ctrl+W: Allows you to close your active window
- Ctrl+Shift+N: Allows you to create a new folder
- Alt+P: Display the Preview Panel
- Alt+Enter: Bring up the Properties for your selected item or folder
- Backspace: View the previous folder
- F11: Go Fullscreen
- Ctrl+ Mouse Scroll Wheel: Change the size and appearance of file and folder icons
Virtual Desktop Shortcuts
- Windows key+Tab: Open Task view
- Windows key+Ctrl+D: Allows you to add a virtual desktop
- Windows key+Ctrl+Right Arrow key: Move to the virtual desktops on the right
- Windows key+Ctrl+Left Arrow key: Move to the virtual desktops on the left
- Windows key+Ctrl+F4: Close the virtual desktop you are using
Command Prompt Shortcuts
- Ctrl + C : Copy your selected text data
- Ctrl + V : Paste your copied text data
- Ctrl + M: Starts Mark Mode
- Home : Jump to the beginning of the line
- End: Jump to the end of the line
- Middle Button (Requires a Mouse) : Start Scroll Mode
- Ctrl + Left Arrow : Jump to the previous word
- Ctrl + Right Arrow : Jump to the next word
- Alt + Enter : Switch between full screen mode and windowed mode
