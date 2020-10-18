The complete list of Siri Commands that you can use to get tasks done

Apple’s voice assistant Siri can help you do a lot of things on your iPhone and iPad but not everyone using Siri is familiar with all the commands that they can use. From calling your friend to reminding you for an upcoming meeting Siri can handle mostly everything you throw at it. However, to make use of all its features it becomes important to learn all the commands, and in this guide, we’ve made a list of best Siri commands that you can use to get tasks done. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Siri Commands that can be used to communicate with other people:

Call someone. Ex: “Call Mom” or “Call 9642093231”

Text someone. Ex: “Tell Nandini to come back soon.”

Call someone on their alternate phone number. Ex: “Call Ashley on her work phone”

Call the last person you had a chat with. Ex: “Redial Last Number”

Hear your messages. Ex: “Read my new messages” or “Read my older messages”

Send someone an email. Ex: “Send an Email to [name] about [add your subject] and say [the main message in your email].”

Facetime someone. Ex: “Facetime Pavneet”

Siri commands to define Relationships with your Contacts

Tell Siri about you. Ex: “Call me Prabhjit”

Tell Siri about your Wife. Ex: “My wife is Joey Smith”

Tell Siri about your brother. Ex: “My brother is Navraj Singh Goraya”

Tell Siri about your Parents. Ex: “My Dad is Rishabh Arora” or “My Mom is Olivia Jones”

Tell Siri about your Boss. Ex: “My boss is Steve Thompson”

Siri Commands to Control Your iPhone or iPad

“Turn on/off WiFi”

“Turn on/off Cellular Data”

“Turn on/off Bluetooth”

“Turn on/off Airplane Mode”

“Take a picture”

“Take a selfie”

Open an App. Ex: “Open WhatsApp“

“Increase/decrease brightness”

Adjust your Music Volume while playing music. Ex: “Turn up the volume” or “Turn down the volume” or “Adjust volume to 50 percent”

“Set an alarm for [time]”

Siri commands for information and searching the web

Find a definition for a word. Ex: “Define Memory”

Ask Siri for the date Ex: “What day it is” or “What’s the date”

Ask Siri for time. Ex: “What’s the time”

Check for the latest news. Ex: ” What’s the news for today”

Search for your queries. Ex: “Search for the best horror movies on Netflix”

Find the nearest places. Ex: “Show me the nearest movie theatre”

Ask for your location. Ex: “What’s my location”

Ask Siri to convert money. Ex: “50 dollars in Indian Rupees”

Ask Siri for Math Problems. Ex: “What is 92+6”

Ask for the time in a different location. Ex: “What’s the time in Las Vegas”

Ask Siri for Food Recipes. Ex: “Show me the recipe for Butter Chicken” or “How do I make Butter Chicken”

Ask for details on Celebrities. Ex: “When is the next Ranbir Kapoor movie releasing”

Ask for different conversions. Ex: “What are 500 meters into feet”

Ask Siri for Weather. Ex: “What’s the Weather in Guwahati”

Find Apps. Ex:” Get the Instagram app on iPhone”

Siri commands for Entertainment, music, and movies.

Find out movie timings and more. For Ex: “What movies are playing at Cinepolis Vadodara” or “Showtimes for Gully Boy”

Search for trailers. Ex: “Greyhound Trailer”

Get sports updates. Ex: “Which team win the IPL Finals in 2019”

Play your playlists. Ex: “Play Bollywood Curated on Apple Music”

Play your favorite songs. Ex: “Play Hot Launde by Badshah on Apple Music”

“Stop this song”

“Jump to the next song” – Use this to jump to the next song while playing a playlist.

“Skip this song”

Play songs from a specific artist. Ex: “Play songs by Selena Gomez on Apple Music”

Play the trending songs. Ex: “Play the Hot 100 songs in India”

Find synopsis for Movies. Ex: “What’s the Synopsis for La La Land”

Travel Commands

Know your flight status. Ex: “Check flight status for Emirates 1727”

Find directions to the place you wanna visit. Ex: “Directions to home”

Find different places and services near you. Ex: “Find KFC near me” or “Find the best restaurant near me”

Check the closing/opening time for a nearby business. Ex: “What’s the opening time for this service center”

Other Fun Commands

“Roll a dice” or “Roll two dice”

“Flip the coin”

“Tell me a joke”

“Are you a robot”

“Do I look fat in this”

“Beatbox for me”

“What is your best pickup line”

“Knock knock”

“What does the fox say”

“What are you wearing”

“Where is Elvis Presley”

“Why did the chicken cross the road”

“Do you believe in God”

“Okay Glass”

