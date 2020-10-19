LG reportedly has no plan of launching Snapdragon 875-powered smartphone in H1 2021

Qualcomm is all set to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone chipset — Snapdragon 875 in December this year. It will be the successor to the current-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Although not yet confirmed, Samsung and Xiaomi are expected to be among the first manufacturers to launch smartphones powered by the yet-unannounced SD875 chipset. While most companies try to launch a device with the latest chipset as soon as possible, LG seems to have other plans.

As per the report coming from a South Korean publication through leaker Sleepy Kuma, LG will not be launching a Snapdragon 875-powered flagship smartphone in the first half of the next year, i.e. in H1 2021.

This could be because of the change in strategy from LG. The company has shaken things up in the mobile business as it strives to achieve profitability. As a part of that, LG has discontinued its G-series flagship and will now launch only one flagship smartphone in a year under its V-series, that too in the second half of the year.

Instead of the G-series flagship smartphone, this year the company launched LG Velvet 5G smartphone powered by the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The South Korean company has reportedly placed a bulk order for the SD775G chipset and thus, we are expecting a successor of the LG Velvet in H1 2021, probably in Q2.

It’s not just LG but a few others brands also seem to be shying away from using the flagship chipset from Qualcomm as the pricing keeps on increasing. As an alternative, companies are now increasingly using 700-series chipset from Qualcomm and trying to offer a better experience instead of high-end specifications.

