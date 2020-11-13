The search for the best video editing app ends here – Say Hi to the Vita App

In our everyday smartphone usage, we come across hundreds of videos on the web and some of them are so good that we often end up sharing them. However, video editing plays an important role to make the video look good and attract more people. If you are someone who just wants to get started with Content Creation and Video editing I am sure you must have searched for Apps that can be used to edit the video you’ve made.

While most of the Apps available online are either paid or hard to learn, the recently launched VITA App comes in and solves all these problems. VITA App is a 100% free video editing app that’s available on both Android and iOS devices. There are no in-app purchases and thanks to this, everyone can edit videos without paying anything.

It’s easy to use and comes with a lot of inbuilt templates that allow you to create videos in a few clicks. It also has some filters that help you in color grading your videos. This makes it the best video editing app for beginners and whether you want to create content for Tiktok, Instagram, YouTube, or any other social media app the VITA App will definitely come in handy for you.

For the users who aren’t looking to use the app professionally, the VITA App also allows you to create short videos with some cool effects and pictures that you select. This feature can come in handy when there is a birthday or a special occasion and you want to gift a video to your friends or family. Users can add text and stickers, change background music, make a slow-motion or fast motion video, and share it with their friends straight from the app.

Since Instagram Reels is gaining a lot of popularity these days, VITA App can also be used to create those reels videos with some cool effects that’ll make you stand out from the audience and help you to get popular. The best part about the app is that it allows you to export your videos in Full HD so you don’t miss out on the Quality. In addition to this, it doesn’t have any ads so you don’t have to watch those annoying 10-second videos while you are working with the App.

This App comes from the house of SNOW Inc. which has made some popular apps like SNOW, B612 Selfie Camera and Sticker.ly that allows you to create stickers for WhatsApp. This isn’t a Chinese App, just in case you have privacy concern, it’s a South Korean App from Seoul. You can download the VITA App on your iPhone or Android smartphone from the links given below.

Download VITA App

VITA App Key Features