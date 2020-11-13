How to automatically close tabs in Safari on your iPhone and iPad

Safari is the default Internet browser on iOS devices and hence every link you open brings up Safari until you change your default browser. Mostly everyone who uses Safari doesn’t bother to close the tabs after the work gets done and as a result, a lot of tabs get piled up. To avoid this, Apple introduced a new feature with iOS that allows Safari to automatically close tabs after a specific period of time. In this guide, we are going to show you how to do the same so let’s get started.

How to automatically close tabs in Safari on your iPhone and iPad

Step 1: Open Settings on your iOS device and head over to Safari Settings.

Step 2: Select “Close Tabs” from the Tabs section in Safari Settings.

Step 3: Choose your preferred time period from the given options and head back to your home screen. That’s all doing this will allow Safari to automatically close tabs in the time period you’ve selected.

Have a look at the screenshots below to see how it’s done.

Read Next:

For more updates on the latest smartphones and tech, follow us on our social media profiles.

Instagram | Facebook | YouTube