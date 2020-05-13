Top 11 hidden Mac keyboard shortcuts you need to know

Have you been using the Mac without any useful keyboard shortcuts, there are a bunch of useful shortcuts available on Mac. Use these top 10 hidden Mac keyboard shortcuts to get things done faster on your Mac computer. Here they are.

1) Control + Command + Space

Trying to add an emoji and other symbols just like you do on your smartphones, the Mac also allows you to use emojis and other symbols with a quick shortcut. Use Control + Command + Space to open the Character Viewer where you can select and use these symbols.

2) Command + L

We usually navigate to the address bar and typing the website address to surf websites on the browser. Rather than navigating to the address bar via the touchpad, here’s the fastest way to make a search or navigate to a Website in the browsers, hit Command + L to instantly select the address bar and start typing the website you want to visit.

3) Fn + Left Arrow (OR Right Arrow)

Using your mouse or touchpad for scrolling pages is convenient for navigation, but scrolling to the end of the webpage and/or jump directly to the top of the webpage isn’t faster than this shortcut. Use the Fn + Left Arrow or Fn + Right Arrow to jump directly to the top of the webpage or bottom of the webpage. Similarly, you can use the Command + Up Arrow or Command + Down Arrow

4) Command + M

Many Mac users including me use the minimize button on the corner of the screen via the touchpad. But what if I tell you that you can use a shortcut that doesn’t require you to navigate to the minimize button rather just a simple key combination to minimize the screen. Press this combination Command + M to minimize the front app window to the Dock.

5) Option + Shift + Brightness

Similarly, if you want to control the brightness in small parts, use Option + Shift + Brightness Up Key or Option + Shift + Brightness Down Key.

6) Option + Shift + Backlit

It also works for the backlit keyboard, you can change the intensity of the backlit by small amounts, use the shortcut Option + Shift + Backlit Up Key or Option + Shift + Backlit Down Key.

7) Command + G

Many of you have been using the Command + F to find items on a webpage or document, however, a lesser-known shortcut Command + G is to navigate through each instance of the item you want to find. A simple difference between these two shortcuts is that the Command + F is used to find all the mentions of ‘text’ on this page while the Command + G is used to navigate through each one. You can add the Shift to the Command + G to move back to the previous mention.

8) Command + Option + D

If you don’t want the dock to be shown every time and want a full-screen experience, you can hide the Dock and bring back on hovering the cursor. Use Command + Option + D to toggle the Dock, show or hide the dock using this shortcut.

9) Command + Left OR Command + Right Arrows

While surfing the internet, you might use the back button and forward button on the browser to go back or forward. However, you can make use of the Command + Left arrow or Command + Right arrow to go back a page in the browser window or go forward a page in the browser window.

10) Option + File Menu

In browsers, the File Menu can be used along with the Option key to access the ‘Close Other Tabs’. Use the Option + File Menu to Clone All Tabs in browsers like Chrome and Safari.

11) Option + Brightness Up (or Down)

To quickly access the Keyboard preferences, use the shortcut Option + Brightness Up or Brightness Down to access Keyboard preferences without navigating via the mousepad.

More tips and tricks, guides, and tutorials related to Mac and Windows are available on How-To Guides.