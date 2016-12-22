Truecaller for Android updated with Call Me Back feature

After giving its users the ability to know whether the called person is on another call, TrueCaller now allows users to request a call back.

Truecaller has announced the launch of the Call Me Back (CMB) feature for the newly released Truecaller for Android version 7.82. the feature ensures that at any given point of time, when one user tries to reach another user from their Android smartphone and gets to see if the person they had called is either busy, non-reachable or the call getting rejected for some reason, there is a suitable and smart alternative to close that call positively in very immediate future.

With the new Call Me Back (CMB) feature, if a call gets disconnected, rejected or fails, the user gets a pop-up notification to ask to call back or directly call again. If the user chooses ask to call back, a push notification will be sent to the receiver of the call which will appear on their Truecaller notification section.

Commenting about the new feature, Truecaller said, “The update reflects Truecaller’s consistent innovation and commitment to make communication safer and more efficient for the users. Furthermore, such a feature is something that the telecom service providers have been aiming to aid their last mile call completion challenges for quite some time caused either by less than ideal network connectivity or call congestion / congested network. But with Truecaller clearly occupying the users native dialer space on their smartphone, the company with this new feature targets to close this gap really faster.”