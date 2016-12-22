BSNL offers email address in regional languages using DataMail service

To provide easy email access to all its subscribers, BSNL is now offering local regional language support for its email service.

BSNL has announced the launch of the DataMail service that offers email access in local regional languages. Users can avail the service in eight regional languages including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati and Urdu.

Using the DataMail service users can register an email address in their preferred local regional language using the datamail.bharat domain. Users can register for the DataMail service by downloading the DataMail app on Android and iOS.

Speaking about the launch, Anupam Shrivastav, Managing Director, BSNL, “Providing the linguistic email address is one of its kind initiative in the world to achieve our Prime Ministers Vision of Digital India. It’s now possible in every part of India to have an email address in their own language and communicate in preferred language.”

Download DataMaill for Android || iOS