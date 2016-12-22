Vodafone offers free data for installing Vodafone Play app

To entice its customers to hop on to the Vodafone Play platform, Vodafone is now offering free data on installing the app.

Vodafone has announced that it would offer 400 MB of data to subscribers on the first download of the Vodafone Play app. The company has also partnered with Eros Now to offer over 10000 Bollywood and regional movie content to its users.

With the new partnership Vodafone Play users can access more than 14000+ titles. Subscribers will be able to live stream TV channels. Vodafone Play will also offer a function which will help users watch content while browsing the app. The service is being offered for free.

Speaking about the offer, Dipankar Ghoshal, National Head – VAS and Content, Vodafone India, said, “We will continue to enrich Vodafone Play portfolio by adding more quality content and features to make the customer experience more enjoyable.”