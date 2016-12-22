Sony starts rolling out Android Nougat update for Xperia X in India

With the major handset makers releasing the Android Nougat update for their flagship smartphones, Sony has now started rolling out the update for the Sony Xperia X.

Sony has announced the release of the Android Nougat version for the Sony Xperia X in India. The update, which weighs 1.24 GB, is being rolled out Over-the-Air (OTA) and is expected to reach users in the next few days. The company is also expected to release the update for the Sony Xperia X Compact in the next few days.

The Android Nougat update for the Sony Xperia X brings in the goodness of Android with UI customization from Sony. The update brings in multi-window support to run two apps simultaneously, a longer battery life and manual camera controls for better photography.