LG K series smartphones announced ahead of CES 2017
With the CES 2017 expo approaching, LG has now announced its next generation K series smartphone line-up which would be showcased at the expo.
LG has announced the launch of the next generation K series with the LG K3, LG K4, LG K8 and LG K10. They have varying display sizes ranging from 4.5 inches for the LG K3 right up to 5.3 inches of the LG K10. The smartphones are powered by the entry-level quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon processors except the LG K10 which is powered by an octa core MediaTek processor.
The LG K3 and LG K4 flaunt a 5 MP rear facing camera and run on the Android Marshmallow version. On the other hand the LG K8 and the LG K10 have a bigger 13 MP rear facing camera and run on the latest Android Nougat version. The smartphones would be showcased at the upcoming CES 2017 in Las Vegas.
LG K3 specs:
- 4.5 inch display
- 854 x 480 pixels resolution
- 1.1 GHz quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor
- Adreno 304 GPU
- 1 GB RAM
- 8 GB internal memory
- 5 MP primary camera
- 2 MP front facing camera
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow
- 2100 mAh battery
LG K4 specs:
- 5.0 inch display
- 854 x 480 pixels resolution
- 1.1 GHz quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor
- Adreno 304 GPU
- 1 GB RAM
- 8 GB internal memory
- 5 MP primary camera
- 5 MP front facing camera
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow
- 2500 mAh battery
LG K8 specs:
- 5.0 inch display
- 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
- 1.4 GHz quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor
- Adreno 308 GPU
- 5 GB RAM
- 16 GB internal memory
- 13 MP primary camera
- 5 MP front facing camera
- Android v7.0 Nougat
- 2500 mAh battery
LG K10 specs:
- 5.3 inch display
- 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
- 1.5 GHz octa core MediaTek MT6750 processor
- Mali T860 GPU
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB internal memory
- 13 MP primary camera
- 5 MP front facing camera
- Android v7.0 Nougat
- 2800 mAh battery