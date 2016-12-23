LYF Wind 7S with 5 inch HD display launched for Rs. 5699

Keeping up with the demand for ultra-affordable Android smartphones, Reliance Retail has now launched the LYF Wind 7S.

Reliance Retail has announced the launch of the LYF Wind 7S, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone in the Wind series and the successor to the Wind 7. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.1 GHz quad core Snapdragon 210 processor with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The LYF Wind 7S has an 8 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2250 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 5699 and is available in black and blue colour options.

LYF Wind 7S specs:

5.0 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.13 GHz quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor

2 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory

8 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

2250 mAh battery