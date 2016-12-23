Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 4G Windows 10 laptop with SIM card slot unveiled

After entering the laptop segment, Xiaomi has now launched the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 4G laptop with mobile connectivity.

Xiaomi has announced the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 4G laptop with built-in 4G LTE support with a SIM card slot. The laptop retains the all-metal design seen in the earlier version and is available in 12.5 inch and 13.3 inch variants. It also comes with USB Type-C support.

The 12.5 inch variant of the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 4G laptop is powered by the Intel Core m3 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB SSD. Interestingly, the 13.3 inch variant is powered by the Intel Core i7 processor with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD. Both the variants run on the Windows 10 OS. The laptop is priced starting at 4699 Yuan (approx. Rs. 46000).