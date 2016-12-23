Asus ZenWatch 3 Android Wear smartwatch launched in India starting at Rs. 17599

Months after unveiling the ZenWatch 3, Asus has finally launched its smartwatch in India with stylish offerings.

Asus has announced the launch of the Asus ZenWatch 3 Android Wear smartwatch in India. The smartwatch, which is crafted from jewellery-grade 316L stainless steel, has a 1.39 inch round AMOLED display. The watch has interchangeable straps, including Italian leather strap and comes with a three-button system that would offer quick access to frequently used functions, including opening the ZenFit activity tracking app and changing the display modes.

The Asus ZenWatch 3 smartwatch is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor along with 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of storage. It has a 340mAh battery with HyperCharge technology that promises to charge it up to 60% in just 15 minutes. The smartwatch is priced at Rs. 17599 for the rubber strap variant and Rs. 18999 for the leather strap variant.

Speaking about the launch, Peter Chang, Region Head – South Asia & Country Manager for ASUS India, said, “The launch of ZenWatch 3 is the perfect culmination of a successful year for ASUS in India. Consumers are increasingly adopting wearables to help simplify their lives and boost productivity. The powerful ZenWatch 3 combines luxury and functionality to provide users with a device that allows them to manage their lives comfortably. We are sure that the combination of specs and design in this smartwatch will be appreciated by our users.”